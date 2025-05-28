First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 81.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Busey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BUSE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

