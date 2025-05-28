Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSEC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,194,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $44.79.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

