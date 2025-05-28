Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 715,999 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 818,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 654,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:ERO opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

