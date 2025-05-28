Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 55,182 Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,182 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of -1.30.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.