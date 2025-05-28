Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

