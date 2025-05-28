Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.