Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.