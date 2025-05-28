Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 88,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 83,040 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. This trade represents a 7.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,627. This trade represents a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

