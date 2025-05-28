Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Caledonia Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report).

