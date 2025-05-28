C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. This trade represents a 59.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,714 shares of company stock valued at $34,019,130. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

