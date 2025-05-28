BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Bank were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

