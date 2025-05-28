BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.