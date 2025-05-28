BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $269,000 Investment in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 230,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 9,129 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $161,126.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This represents a 4.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE FET opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

