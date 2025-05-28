BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $268,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.22. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

