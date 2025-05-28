BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 1,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $15,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 455,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.