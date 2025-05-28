BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,234 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp cut Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

