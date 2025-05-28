BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $308,000 Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,458. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $255,433.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,566.21. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $449,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

