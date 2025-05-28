BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $305,000 Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Everi were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

