BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $288,000 Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Berry were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Berry Stock Up 2.0%

BRY stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Berry’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

