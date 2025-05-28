BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $283,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 170,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,404,433.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.