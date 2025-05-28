BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $278,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,129,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,013 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 477,550 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,269,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 120,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

