BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $274,000 Stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 1,257.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alumis were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Alumis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,033,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Alumis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Alumis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alumis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000.

Alumis Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Alumis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Insider Transactions at Alumis

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 160,370 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,586,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,299.96. The trade was a 4.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,247,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,434,887.80. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

