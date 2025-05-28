BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $266,000 Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LPG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

