BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Oil States International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

OIS opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

