BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 479,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on CWCO

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.