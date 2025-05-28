BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,025,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $772.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

