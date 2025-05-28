BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 14,728 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

