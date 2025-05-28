BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 269.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,556,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of EPIX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.