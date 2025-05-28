Bank of America Corp DE Sells 667,578 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,935 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 667,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $152,672,000 after acquiring an additional 133,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $115,444,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 219,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,784 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 840,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

