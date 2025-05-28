Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BME opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

