Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.51 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OLO were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $5,181,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.