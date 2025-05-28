Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 65.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.