Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.39 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,556,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $12,447,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

