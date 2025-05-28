Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.28 Million Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,095,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 56.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. ADTRAN’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

