Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.20 Million Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,585 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

