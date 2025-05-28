Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.19 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Banner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BANR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.