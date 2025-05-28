Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cadre were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cadre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cadre by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

