Bank of America Corp DE Buys 77,915 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 825,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 61,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MYN stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

