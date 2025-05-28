Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 94,110 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

