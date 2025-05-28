ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,921.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,112.79. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,681 shares of company stock valued at $408,498 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

