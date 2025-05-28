Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 221 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $463,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

