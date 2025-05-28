Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,001 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,429,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

