American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.