Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $247.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

WM stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,385 shares of company stock worth $6,636,603 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

