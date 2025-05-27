UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of UWM worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

