Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,069 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.