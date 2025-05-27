Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,938 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

