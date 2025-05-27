Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Compass Point cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

