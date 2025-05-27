Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.12 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,064.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

