Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.69. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.